Sofia Jamora Sizzles In Revealing Pig Halloween Costume On Instagram

Sofia Jamora is keeping things steamy on her Instagram feed with a couple of new posts that likely had her fans’ heads turning. Her newest update was all about her Halloween costume, which showed her rocking a thong-cut bodysuit. The model went as a pig and did so by wearing a curly pink tail and some fuzzy ears. The bodysuit that she wore not only featured a thong cut in the back but also featured a very low scoop neck. Furthermore, thanks to the clear straps, it looked like the dress was barely hanging onto her curves.

Sofia also wore a pair of metallic pink gloves and kept the color theme rolling with her makeup. She rocked hot pink eyeshadow and very glossy lipstick, accessorizing by wearing several bedazzled gem pieces under her eyes and by her hairline.

She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle as she left her bangs hanging down in a fashionable way. The third and fourth photos of the set also revealed her white manicure, which seemed to perfectly complete her look. In addition, the model sported white sneakers with hot pink accents.

The update has been viewed over 124,000 times, with fans gushing about Sofia in the comments section.

“The Cutest pig EVER,” raved a follower.

“Sofia will literally make me steal her from her man and he cant be mad at me,” joked an admirer.

“Oink affffff,” expressed a third fan.

“‘I’m a pig, duh!'” exclaimed a fourth follower, seemingly referring to a line from Mean Girls.

In addition, the model shared another photo set two days ago that showed her rocking a completely different Halloween costume. This time, she was seen in a ninja outfit. She accomplished the look by wearing a strapless, latex black dress and a red ribbon that she tied around her waist. She wore a hood and a face mask, also sporting arm warmers with ribbon accents and thigh-high boots.

Sofia was spotted alongside a man who appears to be her boyfriend. They were seen getting cozy in the photos, including a shot where he smelled her hair while she posed dramatically with a sword in her left hand. The final photo showed the pair sharing a kiss, as she placed his hand on her cheek.

The update was liked over 196,000 times.

Sofia has managed to amass over 2.6 million Instagram followers so far. Fans can keep updated on her day-to-day life by following her social media. You can also check out an earlier update where she rocked a tiny black bikini.