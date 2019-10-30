Bang Energy Babe Brit Manuela Flaunts Insane Abs In Bra & Tiny Sweat Shorts For Hot New Update

Brit Manuela is heating up her Instagram page with her most recent post. On Tuesday, October 29, the American model took to the popular social media app to share a few snapshots and a video in which she rocks barely any clothing at all, showing her killer curves as she promotes a brand of skincare.

For the photos, Manuela is sitting on a white chair in a room in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she paired with her post indicates. The brunette bombshell — who is best known for her work with Bang Energy as a model and ambassador — is posing in front of a full-length mirror, holding her phone in front of her face to capture the selfies.

Manuela is rocking a white push-up bra with adjustable straps that go over her shoulders and help accentuate her buxom physique. She teamed her bra with a pair of light gray sweat shorts that sit just below her belly button, leaving her insanely toned abs front and center. The model is sitting with her legs pressed together, in a way that further highlights the muscles of her lower body.

The Bang Energy model is holding a bottle of a product by Bali Body, an Australian brand of skincare that she is promoting with her post.

In the second photo of the series, the model is wearing the same bra and shorts, but she added a comfy oversized shirt over it. The video also shows her in this same combination as she moves around slightly. In here, Manuela is wearing her brunette tresses partially pulled back in a half-ponytail while the remainder of her hair is styled down. A few strands of hair are loose at the front, helping frame her face. While it is hard to say for sure, the model appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the shots.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Manuela shared with her 811,000 Instagram followers — has garnered about 30,000 likes in just a few hours of being published. Within the same time period, the post also raked in upwards of 1,100 comments, proving to be quite a hit.

Loading...

Users of the social media app who are fans of the American stunner used the opportunity to engage with the model while praising her beauty and showering her with compliments.

“Ok your abs babe,” one user raved, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Okay literally how are you so perfect?!” said a second follower.