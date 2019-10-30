Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Sizzles In Red-Hot Mini Dress That Puts Her Curves On Display

Madi Edwards is setting her Instagram on fire. Late on Tuesday, October 29, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post fiery snapshots in which she shows off her killer body in a mini dress that hugs her every curve. As it seems, her loyal fans are loving it.

The photo shows Edwards posing in a spacious room somewhere in downtown Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is rocking a bright scarlet dress that features thick straps that cross right below her neck before going around it. The dress also boasts a large cutout right in the middle of her chest, and another smaller one just below it, putting quite a bit of Edwards’ cleavage in full view.

The dress reaches to her upper thigh, showcasing her enviable legs. Its tight fabric attaches to her torso, highlighting her full, wide hips as they contrast with her slender waist and stomach. According to the tag included with the photo, the dress she is wearing is courtesy of Tiger Mist, a brand Edwards often promotes on her Instagram feed.

As for accessories, Edwards kept things pretty simple as she only wore a gold band on her finger, letting the focus remain on her outfit.

Edwards wore her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that fall onto her shoulder, framing her face. She is wearing a full face of makeup, consisting of a gorgeous golden brown smoky eye, complete with black eyeliner and lots of mascara. Her lips are accentuated by a darker shade of liner and filled in with a shimmery pink. The model is shooting a killer gaze at the camera, parting her lips and taking her hands to her neck.

Since going live, the post — which Edwards shared with her almost 700,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 1,800 likes within about just 15 minutes of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same few minutes also brought in upward of 2o comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Aussie stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Vision of beauty,” one Instagram user raved, trailing the comment with a string of fire and red heart emoji.

“Wow wow wow an angel,” said another fan.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third follower chimed in.