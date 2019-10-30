Dolly Castro Stuns In Snakeskin-Print Dress That Hugged All Her Curves

Dolly Castro has been sharing a mix of photos of herself in workout gear and dresses lately, and her newest one featured her posing indoors in a yellow ensemble. The Nicaraguan bombshell rocked a yellow snakeskin-print dress, an outfit that hugged her curves tightly. Her cleavage was visible thanks to the low scoop neckline as she placed her hands on her hips for the shot. The snakeskin design featured a bright yellow patch on her left side, while the model completed her look with a matching shirt, which she left unbuttoned.

Dolly smiled widely in the shot and wore her hair down in a middle part. She left the bottom of her locks in curls and accessorized with bedazzled Chanel earrings. She kept the theme rolling with a Chanel belt, which, like the earrings, spelled out the brand’s name. Her makeup emphasized her eyes as she rocked dark eyeliner and eyeshadow.

The model was seen posing in front of a hallway between two white walls. The update was geotagged in Los Angeles County and has been liked over 13,000 times so far. As of this writing, close to 300 admirers left nice compliments in the comments section.

“@missdollycastro missing your bikini pictures,” hinted a fan.

“You are perfectly made Queen Fit,” raved a follower, referring to Dolly’s workout updates.

Both followers had a good point. After all, Dolly hasn’t posted any swimwear pics since late August. Considering the weather is getting colder, it’s not a huge surprise.

In addition, the model recently posted another photo of herself in a dress. This time, she was snapped in a light lavender purple ensemble. The long-sleeved dress was very eye-catching thanks to the lace-up accents on the front sides of her skirt. Furthermore, the dress had a plunging neckline, which was decorated with three criss-cross accents.

Dolly completed her look with navy blue heels and held a light pink Chanel handbag in her right hand. She appeared super-happy in the shot and smiled widely. Her hair was down in a middle part while her blond highlights framed her face. Her large drop earrings could be seen.

This update was geotagged in Laguna Beach and was liked over 43,000 times by fans.

“Obsessed with your smile!” gushed an admirer.

“You always look good in anything,” complimented a follower.

The Nicaraguan hottie has amassed a loyal following of over 6.2 million people on Instagram. Fans can keep an eye on her feed for more updates in the coming days. Viewers can also check out an earlier post where she rocked a sports bra.