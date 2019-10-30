Dolly Castro Stuns In Snakeskin-Print Dress That Hugged All Her Curves

Dolly Castro has been sharing a mix of photos of herself in workout gear and dresses lately, and her newest one was of her posing indoors in a yellow ensemble. The Nicaraguan bombshell rocked a yellow snakeskin-print dress, which hugged her curves tightly. Her cleavage could be spotted thanks to the low scoop-neckline, and she placed her hands on her hips for the shot. The snakeskin design featured a bright yellow patch on her left side, while the model completed her look with a matching shirt that she left unbuttoned.

Dolly smiled widely in the shot, and wore her hair down in a middle part. She left the bottom of her locks in curls, and accessorized with bedazzled Chanel earrings. She kept the theme rolling with a Chanel belt, both which spelled out the brand’s name. Her makeup emphasized her eyes, as she rocked dark eyeliner and eyeshadow.

The model was seen posing in front of a hallway between two, white walls. The update was geotagged in Los Angeles County, and has been liked over 13,000 times so far. Admirers left nice compliments in the comments section.

“@missdollycastro missing your bikini pictures,” hinted a fan.

“You are perfectly made Queen Fit,” raved a follower, referring to Dolly’s workout updates.

Both followers had a good point. After all, Dolly hasn’t posted any swimwear pics since late August. Considering it’s getting to be colder weather, it’s not a huge surprise.

In addition, the model recently posted another photo of herself in a dress. This time, she was spotted in a light lavender purple ensemble. The dress was very eye-catching, thanks to the lace-up accents on the front sides of her skirt. Plus, the dress had a plunge neckline, which was decorated with three criss-cross accents. It also featured long sleeves.

Dolly completed her look with navy blue heels, and held a light pink Chanel handbag in her right hand. She appeared super happy in the shot, and smiled widely. Her hair was down in a middle part, while her blond highlights framed her face. Her large drop earrings could be seen.

This update was geotagged in Laguna Beach, and was liked over 43,000 times by fans.

“Obsessed with your smile!” gushed an admirer.

“You always look good in anything,” complimented a follower.

The Nicaraguan hottie has amassed a loyal following of over 6.2 million people on Instagram. Fans can keep an eye on her feed for more updates in the coming days. Plus, check out an earlier post where she rocked a sports bra.