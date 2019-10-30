‘Game Of Thrones’: HBO Announces New Prequel Series Called ‘House Of The Dragons’

'House of the Dragon' is ordered straight-to-series and will tell the story of House Targaryen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been announced that the unnamed Game of Thrones prequel will not be going ahead with HBO. However, it has also emerged that a new venture set in the same universe has been given a straight-to-series order.

According to Variety, a prequel series based on the book by George R. R. Martin called Fire & Blood is set to be produced by HBO. This new series has also been ordered straight to series. Called House of the Dragon, the new prequel series is set some 300 years prior to what happened in the original Game of Thrones series which concluded on HBO earlier this year. It is also expected to tell the story of the rise of House Targaryen. Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik will helm the pilot episode as well as several other episodes in the series.

House of the Dragon is expected to track the rise and fall of the Targaryen empire. The only house that could boast dragons under their control, this dynasty became a powerhouse that saw the creation of the Iron Throne as well as a penchant for inbreeding that later on led to insanity. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was believed to be the last Targaryen in Game of Thrones but it was later discovered that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was also a Targaryen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO made the announcement on Tuesday “at the end of HBO Max’s formal unveiling to investors.” This was also not long after the cancelation of the original prequel series that was expected to be set thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original Game of Thrones series.

HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys released the following statement on the new series.

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan, and George.”

While the canceled Game of Thrones prequel series took a long time to develop, the new series will be fast-tracked through thanks to being greenlit straight to series. This will likely speed up production, which is great news for fans who are desperate to get stuck into another series set within the same universe.

The 10-episode series will be created by Martin, who created the book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, on which the TV series was based, alongside Ryan Condal, who has previously worked on the series, Colony.