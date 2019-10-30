Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini for New Core-Focused Workout Video

Ainsley Rodriguez, a Latina fitness model with more than 1 million followers on Instagram, is back with a scorching-hot workout video series for her fans.

In the videos, the brunette powerhouse is showing off her chiseled six-pack in a skimpy pink bikini. In the caption, she explained that the workout she’s demonstrating targets the core and the trunk. The circuit includes resistance band twists, overhead resistance bends, trunk rotations, and alternating rows with trunk reaches.

Ainsley also specified that the circuit should be done for three rounds.

In the comments, fans seemed enthralled by the video.

“Killer core workout,” one fan wrote, adding a flurry of fire emoji to their caption.

“My favorite lady and my favorite muscles to workout,” another added.

“Looking amazing! Love the workout,” a third follower commented.

“You are so gifted and talented,” a fourth admirer gushed. “You are an amazing woman.”

This is hardly the first time that Ainsley has worked out in an Instagram video while wearing a bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, she previously donned an emerald green two-piece swimsuit to demonstrate yet another fitness video that focused on the core. Despite her similar wardrobe, the exercises aren’t the same as she opted to use weights in the earlier video instead of a resistance band.

In one of her other bikini-clad videos, Ainsley focused on training her glutes with a series of exercises that include jump squats, lying hip abductions, side steps, bear crawl alternating kickbacks, and banded hip thrusts. She recommended doing this circuit for three rounds as well.

Of course, fitness isn’t just about exercise — diet is an important part of strengthening your body as well. With that in mind, Ainsley also offers tips about eating healthy. In a recent Instagram post, she gave her fans advice about what they should choose from a menu when they’re out for dinner.

Ainsley suggested ignoring the entree options and focusing on picking two appetizers instead.

“Portions are smaller, plus adding a little variety by being able to order 2 things helps keep my taste buds satisfied,” she wrote.

She also has a previous post about how to drink alcohol and still be mindful of your calorie consumption.

“The cals in drinks add up quick when you’re ordering piña coladas and margaritas so just try to stay away from those or limit them to 1/day and opt for mixing your drinks with soda water & lime or fresh muddled cucumber instead!” she wrote.

In the photo, Ainsley was smiling as she lounged near a pool in a purple string bikini.

