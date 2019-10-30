Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Becomes Someone Else

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 30, bring a difference of opinion for Kyle and Jack as Jack prepares to welcome Theo into the family. Plus, Billy takes on a new identity, and Nate makes a connection and gets a lawyer to help him out with his legal troubles.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are not on the same page, according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack is ready to find his new Vanderway family members. He even invites Theo (Tyler Johnson) over. However, Kyle warns his dad to put the brakes on things as quickly as he can. The news that Theo could be family is absolutely horrifying to Kyle, and he warns Jack and Traci (Beth Maitland) that Theo is a shady guy — somebody they do not want to welcome into the family. Of course, it’s a bit too late, considering that if the documents Jack and Traci found are valid, Theo is part of the family. What’s even worse is Jack and Theo really hit it off, which irritates Kyle.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) takes on a new identity for Halloween. He’s struggled these past few months fighting his own inner demons, but now he is in therapy and feeling much better. For the holiday, Billy dresses up and goes trick or treating with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and their son. He is happy to enjoy some faux demons, goblins, and ghosts for the spooky evening.

If Billy plays his cards just right, he might even end up getting to enjoy some grown-up time with his partner, Victoria. Life is good for Billy right now, which likely means that something in November sweeps will end up bringing it all crashing down on him — again.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) makes an unexpected connection. It seems like things are all tricks and no treats for the doctor since his breakup with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and the medical board review for his part in Victor’s (Eric Braeden) recent scheme. Nate needs a friend and some legal assistance quickly. While Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is a lawyer, she’s ready to leave Genoa City in the rearview mirror. At one point, Nate advised Amanda to leave town, and now she’s taking his advice.

However, when Amanda tells Nate goodbye, he surprises her by requesting that she stay. Amanda is wary of the doctor’s request, especially since Devon (Bryton James) wants her to leave. However, Nate eventually wears Amanda down, and she agrees to take his case.