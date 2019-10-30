‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Luke And Michonne Are The Next To Die

With a trip to Oceanside planned, some fans wonder if this will see the end of Luke and Michonne in upcoming episodes of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, Michonne (Danai Gurira) was seen departing with several others on their way to Oceanside. While it appears to be a routine trip, as TV Guide points out, an extended hugging scene between Luke (Dan Fogler) and other members of the community has gotten fans concerned about his fate.

The fact that the episode also saw Michonne make a deal about taking Judith (Cailey Fleming) along with her has also gotten fans wondering if this is how Gurira’s character will bow of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actor who plays Michonne is leaving The Walking Dead at some point in Season 10. This is due to her increased work commitments within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. AMC has not released any details of how long Michonne will appear in Season 10, leaving fans to start speculating about when and how the character will leave.

With Michonne making a big deal about taking Judith with her on her trip to Oceanside in the latest episode of The Walking Dead, some fans are theorizing that with the two characters together, it could create a potentially heartrending moment, should Michonne somehow die in upcoming episodes.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

As to how Michonne could die in The Walking Dead remains to be seen. However, showrunner Angela Kang has previously said that Michonne’s departure will be “epic.”

“We know that this is Danai’s final season and there’s going to be some really cool epic sh*t, is what I can say,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

Others believe that Michonne will not die. Instead, they theorize that she will leave in a similar manner to that of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). A fan on Reddit also points out that the new character, Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who is set to appear at Oceanside, could be the key to Michonne’s exit from the series.

As for Luke’s fate, it seems pretty universal among fans that his happiness added to the fact that a big deal was made about him separating from his friends is a good indicator that he will die in upcoming episodes. After all, happiness and The Walking Dead rarely go hand-in-hand.

In addition, the general consensus is that Judith will be safe in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead. As the remaining member of the Grimes family, viewers believe that this grants her instant immunity against any trouble that may result.

It is already known that Michonne will not be appearing in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10. This means that viewers will have to wait a little longer in order to find out the fate of those traveling to Oceanside.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”