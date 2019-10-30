‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Looks Smoking Hot In ‘Angel Glam’ For New Instagram Photo

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Camille Kostek is showing off her freckles in the latest photo on her Instagram page.

In the shot, the 27-year-old cheerleader turned model smiles for the camera as she flaunts her natural beauty. The model’s long blonde hair cascades well past her shoulders framing her rosy cheeks and bright blue eyes. Although it may seem like she isn’t wearing makeup to the untrained eye, Camille tagged her makeup artist as a thank you for her “Angel Glam.”

In the comments, fans seemed to be tripping over themselves to express their appreciation for Camille’s beauty.

If you think the photo looks a bit like the behind-the-scenes of a Victoria’s Secret photoshoot, there’s a reason for that. Camille tagged the brand in the caption so it looks like she’s currently working with them in some capacity. Additional details will likely be released at some point in the future but it wouldn’t be the first time that the model has done promotional work for the lingerie company.

As The Inquisitr reported, n a previous Instagram photo Camille wore a lacy bralette by Victoria’s Secret under a purple satin shirt. In a separate post, she told her fans that the item was from the brand’s fall luxe collection.

“I always love rocking cute lingerie but sometimes it’s so cute I want to show it off!!! The new fall luxe collection has timeless pieces meant to be shown off and styled with your outfits this season!” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

If Camille starts modeling in official campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, it would be yet another victory over the people who once doubted that she would ever have a career in the industry at all. She has previously been open about receiving pushback from modeling agents because of her curvy figure. As she told Mark Dohner’s Livin’ Large podcast, one agency bluntly told her that she needed to lose weight before she could book modeling jobs. But that wasn’t something she wanted to. Her boyfriend, retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski, disagreed with the advice as well.

“I was like, I just don’t want to do that. [Gronk] was like, ‘Do you even want a body like that?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t even want you to be like that.'” she said, as reported by TMZ.

Camille decided to keep her curves, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Camille decided to keep her curves, and the rest, as they say, is history.