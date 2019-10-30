Kaley Cuoco Looks Stunning As She Poses On The ‘Friends’ Couch With A Pal

Blond bombshell Kaley Cuoco, who many fans will know from the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, apparently is a fan of another iconic sitcom. At least, that’s what her latest Instagram update would suggest.

Cuoco appeared to be at the Warner Brothers Television lot with Suzanne McCormack, who works with Cuoco at her production company, Yes, Norman Productions. While the two were there, they decided to take the opportunity to get a selfie on the recognizable orange couch from Friends. Fans of the sitcom will know the ornate couch that had a home in Central Perk, and Cuoco posed alongside McCormack while the duo both held umbrellas in their hands. A fountain backdrop was visible behind them, and Cuoco had a silly look on her face while McCormack grinned for the camera.

The blond beauty rocked black tights, boots, and a stunning coat for a flawless fall look. Her locks tumbled down her shoulders in gentle waves as she appeared to be having an absolute blast.

Cuoco’s followers loved the television star’s snap from the set of another memorable sitcom as she celebrated her own victories in the industry. The post received over 13,400 likes within just 45 minutes, including one like from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Cuoco’s fans couldn’t get enough of her picture with the legendary sitcom set piece, and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Oh! I’m excited for this show!” one fan commented, talking about the show that Cuoco has in the works with her production company.

“You look incredible on the Friends couch!!! Wishing you all the best in your new adventures this year!!” another fan added.

Loading...

Another follower was envisioning Cuoco in an entirely different sort of role and said, “I feel like if Friends were recast today, you could have played any of the female lead roles.”

“I could see you as any of those brilliant ladies.”

In addition to taking studio tours and seeking out iconic pieces of television history, Cuoco has been finding time in her busy schedule to get active and get her sweat on. Just a few days ago, the blond bombshell shared a snap of herself in black workout gear that included festive high-waisted Halloween leggings.

Whether she’s sharing shots of herself all dolled up for a red carpet event, snuggling with her dog, or giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a project she’s working on, the content on her page keeps her 5.7 million followers coming back for more.