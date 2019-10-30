‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Showrunner Reveals How Father Gabriel Would Have Voted If Negan Hadn’t Escaped

With a tied vote, it was up to Father Gabriel to make the final decision regarding Negan's fate in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexandria was thrown into upheaval in Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Not only did Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) accidentally kill a person who was beating up Lydia (Cassady McClincy) but he was then freed from captivity by an unknown person.

Prior to Negan’s escape, the council had voted on what to do with him after the community called for him to be executed for his crime. The vote was tied and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who hadn’t voted yet, suggested they all sleep on it and vote again in the morning. However, when Gabriel went to visit Negan the following day, he was no longer in his cell.

As a result of the delay in voting, viewers have been wondering if Gabriel would have voted in favor or against the decision to kill Negan. The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang recently, weighed into the debate when Entertainment Weekly asked her about how Gabriel would have likely voted if Negan was still there.

“I think that Gabriel would have voted to not kill him,” Kang revealed.

However, it was not so much because Gabriel is a man of God, Kang continued. She explained that it had more to do with the fact that Negan had changed since he was first detained at Alexandria.

“I think because he has come to known Negan over time, and that ultimately he believed the fact that Lydia is saying, ‘He saved me and it was an accident,’ and the fact that Daryl believes her, and the fact that he knows that Negan has been trying.”

Previously in The Walking Dead, Negan led a group called the Saviors. This group used force and intimidation in order to control the communities surrounding them. Originally, the communities bowed to the Saviors and gave up tithes of supplies as instructed but eventually, the demands became too great and an all-out war commenced, one that saw the downfall of Negan and the Saviors.

Kang also believes that Gabriel realized just how much the community was reacting out of fear and paranoia and not through rationally thinking. As a result of this, Gabriel refused to vote in order for people to have a long hard think about the events and how they had unfolded and would, hopefully, vote with a level head.

Where Negan has gone now that he has been freed remains to be seen, and Kang was not prepared to reveal any details regarding the situation. As such, viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”