NBA Rumors: James Harden Tried To Save Chris Paul From Being Included In Russell Westbrook Blockbuster Deal

After two years of playing together with the Houston Rockets, James Harden and Chris Paul parted ways in the 2019 NBA offseason. With an opportunity to add a younger and MVP caliber point guard, the Rockets decided to send Paul together with multiple future draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. However, though Harden backed the move to bring Westbrook to Houston, it didn’t mean that he longer wanted to be teammates with CP3.

This was revealed by Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey in his recent interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic. According to Morey, during the trade negotiation between the Rockets and the Thunder, James Harden asked him if there was a way where they could acquire Russell Westbrook without including Chris Paul in the trade package.

“He was curious if there was a way to do it where we could keep everyone and not have to give up anything [laughs],” Morey said, as quoted by USA Today’s Rockets Wire. “Unfortunately, the math of the deal required Chris going out. His mind is always [going] first to ‘How [can we be] completely stacked?’ So I had to sort of explain. He gets it roughly, but obviously he leaves the details to us. Besides the high level [talks] where he thought that Russ would be a great fit here, there’s not a ton of interaction after that point.”

As much as Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey wanted to grant James Harden’s request, there was no way that he could do it since during that time, they were already above the NBA’s salary cap. Aside from Harden, who was obviously considered as untouchable in any deal, the only player in the Rockets’ roster that could match Russell Westbrook’s massive salary was Chris Paul.

Loading...

Still, it’s definitely interesting to know that James Harden was still hoping to have Chris Paul back despite going through plenty of ups and downs in their two years of playing together. The Rockets would undeniably love to have three All-Star caliber players on their roster, but they would be needing to make certain adjustments in order to maximize the effectiveness of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul on the court together. Aside from learning to play off the ball, one of Harden, Westbrook, and Paul would be forced to play in the wing.

Luckily for Rockets Head Coach Mike D’Antoni, he would no longer be needing to find a solution for such a problem. As of now, D’Antoni is focused on getting the best out of the tandem of Harden and Westbrook. On Monday night, Harden, Westbrook, and the Rockets faced Chris Paul and the Thunder for the first time in the 2019-20 NBA season where they walked away with a 116-112 victory.