Cheryl Cole Looks Smoking Hot In Form-Fitting Black Dress Revealing A Hint Of Cleavage

British bombshell Cheryl Cole wasn’t particularly active on Instagram for quite a while, with less than 100 posts on her page. However, the pop star has recently been updating her fans more and more — and she gave her 3.6 million followers another glimpse into her life with her latest post.

In the picture, Cheryl posed behind-the-scenes at an awards event for which she attended called Pride of Britain. For the event, Cheryl rocked a knee-length black dress that hugged her curves and made her look long, lean, and utterly flawless. The dress featured a turtleneck and keyhole detail that showed off a hint of cleavage. The shoulders of the dress featured fringe that brushed against her upper arms and added a bit of glitz to the look.

Cheryl’s hair had been pulled back into an up-do, with a few curled tendrils hanging down around her face, and she rocked a soft pink lip with a slightly smoky eye. She added a few extra inches to her height by accessorizing with strappy black heels. Cheryl looked absolutely stunning in the shot, and she took to the caption to share her thoughts on the event and to tell her followers why the gathering had been one of her favorites.

Her followers loved the post. Within seven hours, the upload received more 68,400 likes, including one from Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

Cheryl’s followers took to the comments section of the post to share their own thoughts on her look and on the British bombshell’s beauty.

“You look so good. You on fire,” one follower commented.

Another fan said “looking gorgeous as always.”

“Queen!! Cant wait for new music,” another fan added.

When it comes to fashion, Cheryl certainly isn’t afraid to take a risk. The British babe, who many fans know from her time in the girl group Girls Aloud — which she joined before moving on her own solo music career — has rocked plenty of wild stage outfits. She has also selected many red carpet outfits that flaunted her insanely toned physique to perfection.

In a recent Instagram update, Cheryl posed in a sizzling hot outfit that could easily have left her followers drooling. The babe wore a lace-up corset-style top over a mesh tee, and a pair of snakeskin pants that hugged her toned legs and made a major style statement.

Whether she’s rocking street style looks during her down time or red carpet fashion for work-related events, Cheryl constantly stuns her followers with her breathtaking beauty and her particular sense of style.