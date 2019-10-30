Hilary Duff Gives Fans A BTS Look At ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot’s First Day Of Filming

Hilary Duff shared a new Instagram photo today, and the image was not as simple as it might have seemed upon first glance. In fact, the actress was also giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her first day on set for the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Kids from the 90’s will likely remember the show that featured a 13-year old girl who was navigating life. The reboot is a progression of the original Lizzie, as the new program will focus on the character as she’s about to turn 30-years-old, according to Us Magazine.

“I don’t really have words. It’s crazy. I really missed her. I think now is a great time for her to come back in her thirties. She’s everybody’s best friend, and I can’t wait to go on this next chapter with her,” said Hilary when the reboot was announced.

The Instagram post showed the actress posing in New York City with the Washington Square Arch in the backdrop. She wore a plaid suit, which consisted of a jacket and a miniskirt that reached her mid-thighs. She also wore a black shirt underneath the jacket, and she accessorized with a couple of matching silver necklaces. Plus, Hilary rocked a stylish and eye-catching golden yellow coat and shiny, black boots. She smiled widely in the shot, which has been liked by more than 520,000 people so far.

Fans gushed about the upcoming show in the comments section.

“Omg I’m gonna cry @hilaryduff,” exclaimed a follower.

“I’m literally obsessed with her. Like she has always been and forever will be my no1,” declared an admirer.

“My childhood!!! Long Live Lizzie!!!” expressed a fan.

“The amount of happy my heart feels!!!!” wrote a follower.

In reality, Hilary has gone through her share of life changes since her original Lizzie McGuire days. For example, she married NHL ice hockey player Mike Comrie in August 2010. They had a son, Luca Cruz Comrie, in March 2012 and then she filed for divorce in 2015.

Her current partner is fiancé Matt Koma, and they’ve been together since 2017. They have a daughter named Banks Violet Bair, who was born in June 2018. Hilary and Matt became engaged in May 2019.

Loading...

The star recently shared a couple of photos via her Instagram Stories from her Halloween celebrations that seemed to reveal how close they are as a family. Hilary was spotted in a bright yellow shirt and jeans and she wore a headpiece around her head that made her look like the sun. Matt rocked an elaborate cloud on his head with rain droplets falling down. Their son wore a moon-shaped mask, while their daughter wore a cloud costume.

Fans can check out more of Hilary on The Inquisitr as she shares her parenting adventures, including a “mom tip” from the swimming pool.