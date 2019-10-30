‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Slammed By Fans After Asking For Advice On New Coffee Maker

Kailyn Lowry shares her life on the hit reality television show Teen Mom 2 and the mom-of-three is not a stranger to online criticism. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail was mom shamed after she posted photos of her pantry which showed a variety of snacks, some of which followers considered unhealthy. Now, according to a report from InTouch Weekly, Kail has been slammed by followers for wanting to put a coffee maker in her office.

According to the report, Kail took to her Twitter account to show off a picture of her coffee station in her office. Noticeably, there was no coffee maker on the gold cart which featured coffee cups, decorations, and a photo of her son. Above the cart is a sign that reads, “coffee for the chaos.” In another post, she shared a picture of two different Keurig coffee makers and asked her followers which one she should purchase.

Some followers slammed the mom-of-three for wanting a coffee maker in her home office, wondering why she couldn’t just go to her kitchen to get coffee. Others called her “ridiculous.” Kail didn’t snap back at the hate, though. However, she also didn’t update fans about which coffee maker she eventually picked for her office.

While Kailyn may share her life on reality television, she also undertakes many other endeavors. Aside from being a New York Times Best Selling Author, she is also the co-host of the Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. The mom-of-three also has her own hair care line.

It isn’t just a new coffee maker that Kail is changing in her life, though. The blonde bombshell recently unveiled a new darker hair color on her social media. She revealed that she hopes to go even darker in the future.

Kailyn Lowry was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship between her and Jo Rivera did not work out and Kail eventually moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. The two married in 2012 and had one son together before divorcing in 2017. Following her divorce from Javi, Kailyn had another son with a man named Chris Lopez. The two have had an on and off relationship since the birth of their son, Lux.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.