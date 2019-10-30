Hannah Brown Admits Alan Bersten Hurt Her Feelings When He Called Her ‘Insecure’ On ‘DWTS’

Hannah Brown’s fans tuned into the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, only to see the Bachelorette star having a hard time during judging. In particular, she received a harsh critique from Judge Carrie Ann Inaba. In addition, her pro partner, Alan Bersten, later revealed the following to co-host Erin Andrews, as noted by ET.

“I think, honestly, it’s so accurate. Hannah is incredible, but she has a bit of insecurity… she has no reason to be insecure,” said Alan.

And today, Hannah broke her silence on her latest appearance on DWTS with an Instagram post with a lengthy caption. Notably, she didn’t mention Alan in the message, but instead focused on her personal struggles.

Plus, her DWTS Diary revealed more about her week, as reported by Bustle.

“There is definitely truth to the fact that maybe there’s something missing in my dances like Carrie Ann said. Even Alan said I was insecure, which hurt my feelings at the time, because it’s something that I am, but maybe didn’t want him to say about me on television,” explained Hannah.

“I am probably at one of my all-time most unconfident and insecure places and that really sucks, because I’ve come such a long way and I feel like I’ve backtracked a lot,” she added.

Even with all of her ups and down, Hannah and Alan survived another week in the grueling competition show, and fans can look forward to seeing her hit the dance floor next week.

Alan had spoken out yesterday via a heartfelt Instagram post where he opened up about how he feels about Hannah’s efforts and hard work. He didn’t mention anything about his comments about his partner’s insecurities, but it would seem that he wanted to add more to the conversation than what he shared briefly during the show.

And even though Hannah’s DWTS diary and Instagram captions revealed that she’s feeling a little down, the photos that she shared showed her smiling widely as she worked hard to prepare.

Because it turned out that the reality TV star was dealing with feet swelling and pain in the week leading up to the Halloween episode, along with a busy schedule that included a friend’s wedding. Plus, she hosted Alan for a BBQ and showed him around her hometown.

Fans will have to wait for next week to see Hannah again on TV. But in the meantime, her fans are pouring in with their encouraging and loving messages for the former Bachelorette. Many people noted in the comments section that Hannah is an inspiration to them, and plenty of dedicated followers promised to vote for her every week.