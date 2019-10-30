Kanye West Gushes Over Being Married To Kim Kardashian, And Manages To Shade Kris Humphries

Kanye West is still more than happy that Kim Kardashian‘s marriage to Kris Humphries only lasted 72 days.

The “All of the Lights” rapper used a recent appearance to throw stones at his wife’s ex-husband. According to Hollywood Life, the Sunday Service performer made an appearance on Airpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the segment, West performed with his Sunday Service choir and spoke to Corden about the inspiration behind his latest album, Jesus Is King.

West also made sure to discuss his personal life with his wife and their four children- North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Saint, 5 months. During their talk, Corden mentioned that marriage seems to be “a great stabler” for him. West then shared that when he was younger, he didn’t see himself getting married. The “Gold Digger” rapper then shared that once he tied the knot with Kardashian in 2014, he gained an entirely new perspective on what marriage could be for himself.

“I got married and people were like, ‘Ah, that looks cool,'” West explained to Corden.

“No one ever thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian,” Corden argued. “Everybody thought it would be cool to marry Kim Kardashian.”

West then replied, “Well, not Kris Humphries,” referencing Kardashian’s second marriage to the former NBA star.

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner clan remember that Kardashian began dating Humphries in December 2010. In May 2011, Humphries proposed to the KKW Beauty CEO. The couple then married in August of that year, with the wedding and the process of getting the pair down the aisle shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The union lasted just 72 days, though the divorce was only finalized in 2014.

While Kardashian and Humphries’ marriage was short, her current union has more than surpassed her second one. West said that the couple’s five-year marriage has been “more than cool” despite their small drama. The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple got into a small fight over North wearing makeup. The reality star shared that West initially allowed her to wear red lipstick for Christmas, but felt it went too far after she added more makeup into the mix. She said that she “got in trouble” with the rapper, and the two decided not to allow her to wear makeup again.

In addition to being happy with his marriage, West shared that he wants more children with the E! star. The two welcomed Saint to their tribe back in May, making him their second child via surrogate.