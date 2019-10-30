Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Leather Pants For Fall Photo

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom has been rocking a signature look lately that flaunts her insane curves and is perfect for chillier fall weather.

The stunner from Sweden typically selects outfits in neutral colors that show off her curvaceous figure. Recently, she has been loving the pairing of skintight black pants that cling to every inch of her curves and loose, pale-colored tops that add a hint of coziness to her ensemble.

The blond beauty made the most of the autumnal weather by heading outside to take a snap in her sexy outfit. She rocked black leather pants that were so tight they almost looked painted on, also layering a pair of thigh-high black boots over top of the pants. She finished off the ensemble with a beige sweater that had a cowl neckline and voluminous sleeves and had a pair of sunglasses perched on top of her head.

Nystrom’s makeup was neutral as usual, highlighting her natural beauty without being too over-the-top, and her blond locks tumbled down in loose curls. The ground around her was covered with leaves as she struck a pose for her eager fans. The Swedish stunner kept the caption of the post simple, opting to add two emoji that conveyed her thoughts on the fall vibes of the shot.

Though the snap wasn’t as sexy as some of the pictures Nystrom has taken at home, her fans still loved the new photo. The post received over 106,300 likes within just seven hours and the comments section was filled with compliments.

“Looking like a Barbie doll,” one follower said.

“Love your pics my beautiful Anna,” another fan added.

Another fan commented, “wow amazing body and style.”

Many of her fans couldn’t seem to find the words to express how they felt about the shot, and they added a few emoji in the comments section instead.

Though the beauty has been wearing a whole lot of a particular type of outfit, that doesn’t mean she’s afraid to mix it up from time to time. Just a few days ago, the buxom blonde had some major skin on display as she posed in a black mini dress that left little to the imagination. Though the dress had a turtleneck that covered up her cleavage, the hem of the look barely covered her booty. Her toned legs were on full display in the look, and she accentuated them even more by wearing a pair of black high-heeled boots to finish off the ensemble.