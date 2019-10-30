Viral Video Shows Donald And Melania Trump Putting Halloween Candy On A Minion’s Head

On Monday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out candy to White House trick or treaters who came from U.S. military families. The event marked their third Halloween celebration as president and first lady. Children who took part dressed as pumpkins, police, and various characters each received a full-size Hershey’s bar with a special White House logo printed on one side.

The event began with a beautiful rendition of the Addams Family theme by the United States Air Force Strolling Strings. Meanwhile, the president and first lady handed out treats to the children for nearly forty minutes, according to a CNN report.

Throughout the event, fancy versions of Halloween music played as children, and occasionally, their parents walked across the White House South Portico, which was decorated as a haunted forest with plenty of pumpkins. In all, at least 100 children trick or treated, with some waiting as long as an hour to receive their treat (and apparently, not too many tricks) from the president.

One moment that caught plenty of people’s eyes came around 25 minutes into the video was when a child in a blow-up Minion costume was next in line when neither President Trump nor his wife put candy in the child’s candy bag. Instead, Trump placed the candy on the top of the costume, and the first lady followed suit. The child tried to reach the treats, but, because of the costume’s size, could not do so. Instead, the candy slid off and fell to the ground while they laughed. Thankfully for everybody, a woman stepped into the frame and helped by picking up the candy and placing it in the child’s bag. A Sky News tweet showed the entire situation, and plenty of people on Twitter had negative comments to share regarding the situation.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“So awkward, these two are the oddest of people. You’d never think they were parents & grandparents,” wrote one Twitter user.

Loading...

“I can’t stop laughing at this for some reason. The way the candy bars fall off at the same time,” another replied.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

While the Minion situation ended up being minor, and the child left with the special candy bar, not everything associated with Donald Trump has gone as well at Halloween events in the United States. The Inquisitr previously reported that a Florida man dressed up for the holiday as the president got punched in the face by a 14-year-old girl on Saturday night. The incident occurred while costumed characters stood in line for the Naples Haunted Gross House. Police investigated the crime, and the juvenile now faces misdemeanor charges.