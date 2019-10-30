Marie Osmond Wears Gwen Stefani Halloween Costume On ‘The Talk,’ Carrie Ann Inaba Becomes Jennifer Lopez

The women of 'The Talk' all dressed up like famous musicians for their annual "Rocktober" Halloween special.

Marie Osmond the other women of The Talk will transform into famous musicians on the show’s upcoming “Rocktober Lip Sync War” Halloween special. Since it was already filmed, fans can get a look at some of the incredible costumes that the co-hosts rocked for their annual lip sync battle. However, one host is keeping her soulful inspiration a secret for now.

According to People, “newbie” Marie Osmond dressed up like Gwen Stefani for her performance of “The Sweet Escape.” Gwen has rocked many iconic looks over the years, but Marie chose to wear a black and white striped outfit like the No Doubt frontwoman wears in “The Sweet Escape” music video. The long sleeve top and form-fitting pants are a fashion-forward take on a classic prisoner’s uniform.

In addition to dressing up like a stylish jailbird, Marie replicated Gwen’s flawless beauty look, complete with her iconic bright red lip and thin eyebrows. She also rocked a blonde wig with a high ponytail and curled bangs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marie recently said that she sometimes wears blonde wigs out in public to hide from the paparazzi, but it hasn’t been revealed whether her Gwen Stefani wig came from her own personal collection.

Marie attended one of Gwen’s “Just a Girl” shows in Las Vegas earlier this month, so it’s possible that she was doing a little research for her “Rocktober” performance. You can see her doing her best Gwen impression in The Talk preview below.

Gwen Stefani and Marie Osmond have been friends for a few years now, and they have something in common besides their long careers in the entertainment industry and their Las Vegas residencies; they both marked milestone birthdays this year. Gwen turned 50 on October 3, and Marie celebrated her 60th birthday on October 13.

One of Marie’s co-hosts also has a Gwen connection. Gwen was featured in Eve Cooper’s hit 2001 song, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” However, there won’t be dueling Stefanis on The Talk Halloween special. Instead, Eve dressed up like drag queen RuPaul to perform the 1992 song “Supermodel.”

Eve is the reigning champion of The Talk‘s lip sync war, but her competition this year was tough. Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba transformed into a Jennifer Lopez lookalike to rock the stage with a medley of the diva’s songs, including “Get Right” and “Let’s Get Loud,” and Sharon Osbourne channeled Stevie Nicks for a performance of her 1983 hit “Stand Back.”

Sheryl Underwood is keeping the music icon she dressed up as under wraps until the show airs, but People teased that she’ll be “wearing a red blazer when she hits the stage as a soulful Grammy Award winner from the ’70s.”

“This will be the biggest thing I’ve ever done, “Sheryl said of her performance.

The Talk “Rocktober Lip Sync War” special will air Thursday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.