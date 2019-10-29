Andrew Yang Gets Endorsement From Comedian Hannibal Buress

It looks like comedian Hannibal Buress is a part of the Yang Gang.

Buress broke into the spotlight for his viral performance in which he addressed the allegations against Bill Cosby, which prompted a heavy media focus on the accusations due to the veteran comedian’s remarkably clean image. He is also known for his role on Adult Swim’s surreal late-night show parody The Eric Andre Show, and has numerous stand-up specials, his most recent being Comedy Camisado.

The 36-year-old comedian revealed his support of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Twitter after posting a screenshot of Yang’s fellow candidate Bernie Sanders, who followed Buress. Buress thanked the Vermont senator but admitted he’s a Yang supporter, joking that Sanders could be the 44-year-old serial entrepreneur’s “wise advisor” and “help him out on @zoom_us meetings.”

Per CCN, Yang has also secured celebrity endorsements from former NFL wide receiver Antonio Bryant, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey, actor Nicolas Cage, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, actor Tommy Chong, YouTube star Casey Neistat, and others.

Yang reportedly racked up most of his endorsements during the third quarter of 2019, which saw his fundraising jump to $10 million, up 257 percent from $2.8 million in the second quarter. To put things in perspective, the political outsider’s haul was just $1 million short of fellow Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ third-quarter total.

Thanks man. It's still #yanggang though. Maybe you can be the wise advisor and help him out on @zoom_us meetings. #miaminights coming soon. pic.twitter.com/I9q4newaFU — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) October 29, 2019

Yang is currently sixth in the polls with 2.5 percent support. He has qualified for the November debate and recently hit 5 percent in a CNN poll of New Hampshire — the same percentage as Tulsi Gabbard and Amy Klobuchar — and needs 4 percent or higher in just three more DNC-approved polls to make the December debate.

The Democratic dark horse recently released an advertisement in the early states with his wife, Evelyn, and their two sons, one of whom is autistic, The Independent reports. The pair spoke about raising a special needs child and the challenges that such families face.

“I am sure that we’re not the first presidential campaign or family to have special need children. But, for whatever reason, I think that we’re the first talk about it openly,” Yang said.

“If you have a child with special needs it’s expensive, and if you do not have access to good healthcare, families literally have nothing,” Evelyn added.

Yang’s signature proposal is a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month for every American adult. As The Inquisitr reported, his supporters recently attended a UBI march in New York City that took place at Convent Baptist Church.