Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Rides A Giant Inflatable Flamingo While Wearing A Tiny Bikini: ‘Bon Voyage’

Aylen Alvarez pulled out all the stops for her latest social media update. The Cuban Instagram model is on vacation, and she’s enjoying her holiday in style. Her followers might be focused on the upload for her killer curves, but Tuesday’s photo offered more than just Aylen’s sensational body because she chose a larger-than-life and fun accessory to match her swimwear with her fans thinking she totally nailed the post.

Aylen is vacationing in Panama. Her geo-tag on October 29 placed her at Villa Condesa Del Mar. She was relaxing on the water, as evidenced by her photo showing her as the model soaked up the sun in a picture-perfect setting. She was backed by uninterrupted and crystalline seas, hints of a beach, and a little greenery.

Aylen looked sensational as she modeled a tiny bikini while kneeling on a giant inflatable flamingo. The swimwear’s light shades directly echoed hues from parts of the inflatable as Aylen’s blow-up friend was dark blue while boasting fun purple spots on its beak. Eyes may well have been drawn to the flamingo, but Aylen’s fans would likely argue that she took center stage. Her itty-bitty two-piece did wonders for her fit and curvy physique, all of which were captured from afar. Her hourglass figure was clearly visible since the camera had taken in her strong thighs, shapely waist, and flat stomach.

Aylen posed for her photo with one hand resting near her ear and the other reaching out towards the giant flamingo’s neck. Aylen’s fun caption started being expressed in French as she used the well-known phrase translating to wishing someone a “good journey” before switching back to English.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been loving the whole thing. Aylen found herself showered with praise throughout the post’s comments section in which she was given the thumbs-up for the flamingo. However, many fans left positive words for the star’s killer look, too.

“Omg this is soo cool,” one fan wrote.

“Awwww this is beyond beautiful,” another added.

“Loving this, [wow],” a third fan stated.

“Wow, [such a] wonderful place and you’re so stunning as always,” echoed another, adding in a heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

Aylen’s fierce curves and beauty have been noticed by more than just her Instagram fans. A 2016 report from Maxim gave Alvarez the ultimate praise.