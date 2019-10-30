Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Shows Off Stunning Resemblance To His Mom In New Instagram Photo

Elizabeth Hurley‘s son, Damian, is the spitting image of his mom in a new photo on his Instagram page.

In the shot, the 17-year-old model is posing for the camera in a black hoodie with his long dark-brown hair hanging down around his shoulders in loose waves. But the standout feature of this photo is Damian’s eyes. Just like his mother, Damian has a knack for using his piercing baby blues to entrance his audience.

In the comments, fans gushed over his appearance.

“Wow you look like Tarzan amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Omg, don’t ever cut ur hair,” another follower added.

“Like your mum,” a third commenter added.

“Stunning beauty!” a fourth admirer gushed.

As The Inquisitr reported, Damian has played up his resemblance to his mother in the past by wearing an outfit that seemed reminiscent of an iconic gown that she wore in the 1990s. In that previous photo, he was wearing a black double-breasted suit jacket embellished with gold safety pins.

Elizabeth famously wore a black Versace gown held together by safety pins to the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral in 1994. At the time, she was in a relationship with the movie’s dashing star, Hugh Grant.

Damian wore his Versace suit to the launch of Pat McGrath Labs’ Sublime Perfection, one of the makeup brand’s newest foundations. He’s featured in the promotional campaign for the product.

Damian is Elizabeth’s only child and they have a close relationship. She had previously been slammed for allowing her son to take some of the swimsuit photos featured on her Instagram page. Although she had confessed to being a tad “overindulgent” with him in an interview with You Magazine, the Bedazzled actress said that she thought the whole controversy was ridiculous.

‘It’s just complete nonsense that somebody made up and everybody else ran with. He took one or two shots ages ago and that was it,” she said. ” I can assure you I do not drag him to Mauritius every weekend to take my picture. Damian is a great photographer, and he instinctively knows what younger people want to see, but that’s all.”

Loading...

Besides a tendency to overindulge her son, Elizabeth also expressed concern that she might be too overbearing as well.

“The one thing I didn’t realize about being a parent is how you have to adapt your behavior as they grow. You might treat your son one way for 13 years then, almost overnight, it sounds patronizing and bossy.”

But based on the photos they post of themselves together, it looks like their relationship is as strong as ever, despite the actress’s concerns.

For more of Damian’s gorgeous photos, be sure to follow him on Instagram.