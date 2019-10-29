‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Runs From Jordan, Lani Scrambles To Outsmart Gabi

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 30, reveal that there will be a lot of sneaking around for the mid-week episode.

Soap Hub reports that fans will witness Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) continue to wreak havoc in Salem after knocking out JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). On Tuesday, fans watched as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) all quickly figured out that Jordan was behind Rafe’s poisoning.

Ben told Ciara to stay put at home and to refuse to open the door for Jordan if she happened to end up at the house. However, Ciara did open the door thinking that it was Sonny and Will with Arianna, and on Wednesday the two women will seemingly become engulfed in a major confrontation.

Jordan has been trying to kill Ciara for months, and now she wants to complete her mission. Ciara will play a game of cat and mouse with Jordan as the two women go at it in what is sure to be a spooky showdown.

Ciara has been involved in extenuating life and death situations in the past, including one with Jordan in which she was nearly burned alive. So, she knows she is able to take care of herself.

Meanwhile, Ben will frantically search for his sister after he arrives at Rafe’s house to find JJ unconscious on the floor. He knows that Jordan is behind all the current chaos and he will struggle to find her as she toys with Ciara.

It seems likely that Ben will be the one to save Ciara as he has done so many times in the past. However, Jordan will not give up so easily as it seems she’ll have some tricks up her sleeve as the week progresses.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be frantic as her wedding to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) approaches. Lani is being blackmailed by Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who wants revenge on Lani after she shot and killed her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Although Stefan jumped in front of Lani’s bullet to save his mother, Viviane Alamain (Robin Stasser), Gabi is known to hold a grudge. When she feels like she has been wronged, she tends to seek revenge and she will stop at nothing until she has been satisfied.

Lani knows that Gabi won’t let up on her and she’ll scramble to figure out a way to outsmart her so that she won’t need to leave Eli at the alter like Gabi has been demanding that she do.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.