‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Posts Side-By-Side Topless Photos For Transformation Tuesday

The fitness model looked stunning in both her pre-and-post pregnancy photos.

Since announcing she was expecting in July, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain has been excitedly documenting her pregnancy on social media. On Tuesday, October 29, the fitness model uploaded side-by-side topless photos for her 3.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In each of the pictures, Lauren posed in a white-walled room, facing away from the camera, with one of her legs propped up on a chair. She wore only a thong from the clothing brand, Calvin Klein and a pair of suede, over-the-knee boots. She flaunted her toned figure and covered her chest with her arm.

For both photos, the registered nurse styled her hair in loose waves and opted to wear a full-face of makeup.

The most noticeable difference between the two pictures is that Lauren is six months pregnant in the second image. The proud mother-to-be had her growing baby bump on full display. Another slight change is that she wore black boots, instead of brown.

In the caption, Lauren reminded expectant mothers to be proud of their changing bodies.

“Ladies, you’re not losing your body, you’re building a life… A #transformationtuesday I’m proud of… Do you agree?” wrote Lauren.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 44,000 likes. Lauren’s many admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow a very happy #TransformationTuesday indeed Lauren you look amazing but most of all glad you feel it!! #Beautiful,” praised a fan.

“A true inspiration,” said another, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Yesssss I noticed the lats & abs still intact too! Work it mama!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Lauren graciously responded to a majority of the comments, thanking her followers for the kind words.

As fans are well aware, Lauren has a tendency to post provocative photos, taken prior to her pregnancy. On Monday, the stunner metaphorically drove fans wild by uploading of photo of herself in a lacy red bra and matching underwear. In the throwback snap, Lauren flaunted her fit physique in the skimpy lingerie, that left little to the imagination.

That being said, Lauren also likes to show off her post-pregnancy body. Last week, the stunner posted a Instagram video where she broke a sweat in a green sports bra and leggings. Fans were impressed that Lauren has remained in such great shape, despite being in her third trimester.

To see more of Lauren, be sure to check out her Instagram account.