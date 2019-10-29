Tracee Ellis Ross Rings In Her 47th Birthday With A Slew Of Bikini Pictures On Instagram

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is letting her 7.1 million Instagram followers know that she is only getting better with time.

The actress brought in her 47th birthday by showing her fans just how much she hasn’t aged through the years. In a recent Instagram update, the actress is wearing a green tribal printed bikini that shows off her insane body. In the first post, she is smiling at the camera as she is hunched over next to a swimming pool. Her signature curly hair is pulled into a bun as she rests her hand on her face. She is free of makeup in the photo as she shows the stunning background behind her.

Ross then moves on to showing off her amazing figure in the photos. In one photo, she is sitting near the pool as she shows off her legs and looks away from the camera. In the following photo, Ross is sporting a more serious face, as water drips down her face and body. She then shares a photo of herself standing by the pool. In the post, her hands are on her mouth as she attempts to hide a smile from her audience.

At the time of writing, the steamy photo slideshow received more than 300,000 likes. The photo also received more than 15,000 comments from Ross’ followers.

“Happy Birthday legend!” one follower exclaimed.

“Gorgeous birthday queen,” another follower shared.

In her caption, Ross reflected on turning 47 and how she isn’t afraid of aging. The Girlfriends alum shared that, on her birthday, she is “filled with gratitude,” and that the fact that she “loves getting older,” and “loves her life.” She also said that she wasn’t afraid to continue sending “thirst traps” in her late 40s.

Loading...

This isn’t the first time that the seemingly ageless beauty has shown off her curves on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously reported that Ross decided to pose nude to promote her latest business venture, Pattern Beauty. The actress showed off her dangerous curves and wild hair as she stared at the camera with a small smile. The logo is seen at the center of the photo, ensuring that Ross isn’t showing off her entire nude body in the snapshot.

Ross launched Pattern Beauty earlier this month. In addition to her business and her starring role as Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish, the actress also took on a role as executive producer this year. She is currently at the forefront of Mixed-ish, which follows a young Rainbow navigating through life as a bi-racial teen.