Tracee Ellis Ross Rings In Her 47th Birthday With A Slew Of Bikini Pictures On Instagram

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is letting her 7.1 million Instagram followers know that she is only getting better with time.
The actress brought in her 47th birthday by showing her fans just how much she hasn’t aged through the years. In a recent Instagram update, the actress is wearing a green tribal printed bikini that shows off her insane body. In the first post, she is smiling at the camera as she is hunched over next to a swimming pool. Her signature curly hair is pulled into a bun as she rests her hand on her face. She is free of makeup in the photo as she shows the stunning background behind her.
Ross then moves on to showing off her amazing figure in the photos. In one photo, she is sitting near the pool as she shows off her legs and looks away from the camera. In the following photo, Ross is sporting a more serious face, as water drips down her face and body. She then shares a photo of herself standing by the pool. In the post, her hands are on her mouth as she attempts to hide a smile from her audience.
At the time of writing, the steamy photo slideshow received more than 300,000 likes. The photo also received more than 15,000 comments from Ross’ followers.
“Happy Birthday legend!” one follower exclaimed.
“Gorgeous birthday queen,” another follower shared.
It’s my birthday. I’m 47 today and I’m filled with gratitude. I LOVE getting older and I LOVE my life. I’m so grateful to be living this life I’m in. I’ve worked so hard to feel good in my skin and to build a life that truly matches me and I’m in it and it feels good. I remain curious and teachable and so it will all keep getting better. No filter, no retouch 47 year old thirst trap! Boom!
In her caption, Ross reflected on turning 47 and how she isn’t afraid of aging. The Girlfriends alum shared that, on her birthday, she is “filled with gratitude,” and that the fact that she “loves getting older,” and “loves her life.” She also said that she wasn’t afraid to continue sending “thirst traps” in her late 40s.
Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.⠀ ⠀ @patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all. ⠀ ⠀ @patternbeauty is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⠀ ⠀ @patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. ⠀ ⠀ I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful! The line will be available on patternbeauty.com this Monday, September 9 at 9am ET!!!! #RockYourPattern
This isn’t the first time that the seemingly ageless beauty has shown off her curves on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously reported that Ross decided to pose nude to promote her latest business venture, Pattern Beauty. The actress showed off her dangerous curves and wild hair as she stared at the camera with a small smile. The logo is seen at the center of the photo, ensuring that Ross isn’t showing off her entire nude body in the snapshot.
Ross launched Pattern Beauty earlier this month. In addition to her business and her starring role as Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish, the actress also took on a role as executive producer this year. She is currently at the forefront of Mixed-ish, which follows a young Rainbow navigating through life as a bi-racial teen.