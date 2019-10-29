Christina Milian Shares Steamy Image From Boyfriend’s Music Video

Christina Milian shared a steamy photo from her boyfriend, M. Pokora’s, music video to celebrate its latest milestone.

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker mentioned in her Instagram caption that the music video for “Ouh Na Na” has reached over 10 million views on YouTube from the time it was launched five months ago.

Milian attached a still from the music video, one where the couple is showing a lot of skin. Pokora is flashing his toned abs and tattoos while wearing a black jacket that is hanging off his shoulders. He pairs the look with denim jeans and appears to be looking down at Christina, who is wearing a lacy black bra. She too opted to wear denim jeans while also wearing her brunette locks in a ponytail.

In the span of a day, the post has racked up more than 168,000 likes and over 510 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Seriously the hottest couple,” one user wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“That’s the love everyone is looking for,” another shared.

“Love it, smoking hot couple!” a third admirer mentioned.

“Doesn’t get any hotter than this,” a fourth fan commented.

The duo has been dating since 2017 and is currently expecting their first child together, per The Inquisitr. Next year, Christina will give birth to a baby boy.

It will be Pokora’s first child but Milian’s second. She was previously married to producer The-Dream, whom she divorced in 2011. They have a 9-year-old daughter named Violet.

Violet has her own Instagram account, which is run by her mother. Her page is updated regularly and currently has more than 137,000 followers, also racking up thousands of likes per post on average.

Milian has had a career lasting over two decades and has had a successful career in singing and acting.

To date, she has released three studio albums — Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’. Her last LP was released over a decade ago, in 2006. On Spotify, she currently has more than 786,000 monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “When You Look At Me.”

As for acting, the “Whatever U Want” songstress has appeared in Love Don’t Cost a Thing with her ex-boyfriend, Nick Cannon, and most recently, Falling Inn Love with Adam Demos.

Her boyfriend released his latest album, Pyramide, earlier this year, and currently has over 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

For those wanting to stay up to date with Christina, should follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 5.6 million followers.