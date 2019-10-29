Olivia Culpo Looks Like A Brunette Bombshell As She Sizzles In White Crop Top

Olivia Culpo elevated herself to bombshell status with her latest Instagram update in which the former Miss Universe winner looking smoking hot in a tiny little crop top.

On October 29, Olivia Culpo posed for the camera while wearing a skimpy tank shirt that afforded a peek at the Sports Illustrated bikini model’s flat tummy and rock hard abs, as well as her ample bust and toned arms.

However, it was Olivia’s gorgeous face that stole the spotlight in the snap. Culpo had styled her long, dark brown hair pulled back into a classic ponytail while the wavy strands fell down her back.

She also had applied a full face of picture-perfect makeup, which included defined and groomed eyebrows, long darkened lashes, thick black eyeliner, and a bronzed smoky eye shadow. She also included shimmering highlighter on her face, coral-colored blush on her cheeks, and a glossy light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Olivia accessorized her style with gold dangling earrings that hit the bottom of her neck, matching gold chains with star-stamped pendants around her neck, and a gorgeous sparkling ring on her finger as she gave a sultry look into the camera for the sexy selfie.

Although Olivia has been said to currently be dating Panthers football player Christian McCaffrey, she recently opened up about the struggles of dating following her split with Detroit Lions star, Danny Amendola.

“What I struggle with is the people are, like … they don’t love you for you. Like, our families love us for us, our friends love us for us, and [with men] it’s like, without the hair and makeup and everything … they fall in love with the idea of you,” Olivia told Us Weekly when she and fellow models Danielle Herrington, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Sanders, and Kelsey Merrit sat down for an interview with the outlet.

Olivia and Danny had been ensconced in a very rocky relationship that included plenty of ups and downs as the coupling ran its course. The pair officially called it quits earlier this year and Amendola later blasted his ex on social media, claiming that she just wanted to have attention. He also shared details of their private life.

He also called out DJ Zedd, who had been seen at Coachella with Olivia Culpo just before Danny Amendola’s online outburst. Following the incident, the NFL star took full blame for the rant, which he called a “miscommunication.”