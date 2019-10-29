Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Figure In Nude Bikini

The bikini model looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

Alexa Collins knows how to make the work week a little more exciting. On Tuesday, October 29, she shared a sexy snap for her 614,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo, taken at the Secrets The Vine Cancun resort, shows Alexa posing on a balcony overlooking a gorgeous body of water. She sat on a blue chair and used her hand to shield her face from the sun.

The stunner sizzled in a nude, triangle bikini top and a pair of crocheted white pants. Alexa seems to be a fan of the bikini, as she has worn it in previous photos.

The breezy ensemble left little to the imagination and put Alexa’s incredible curves and toned abs on full display. The blond bombshell accessorized the look with brown sandals, a delicate necklace, and statement earrings.

She pulled back her long locks in a flirty high ponytail. Alexa opted to wear a full face of makeup, including subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipgloss, that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, the bikini model revealed that she had teamed up with the travel agency Vacay Vibes and Secret Resorts and Spas for the post. She also gave her followers instructions on how to enter a contest for a chance to stay at the beautiful resort.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 5,000 likes. Alexa’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“You’re a doll,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are incredibly beautiful,” chimed in another Instagram user.

It should come as no surprise that Alexa’s modeling career has been taking off. She’s worked with numerous companies, including Carmen Sol Italy and Holt Miami. In an interview with Shoot The Centerfold, Alexa spoke about being highly sought after as a bikini model.

“I got to go to the top and it’s great to know that people think so highly of me. It makes me feel sexy and wanted,” said Alexa.

She revealed, however, that she did not achieve success overnight. The stunner began modeling over a decade ago at the age of 13. Since then, she has worked hard to make sure that she is able to meet her career goals.

“I never stop hustling and working hard,” explained the stunner.

She added her striking good looks and charming personality has also helped her land various jobs.

To see more of Alexa, be sure to follow her Instagram account.