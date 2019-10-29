Malika Haqq Trying Not To Pressure Baby Daddy O.T. Genasis With Her Pregnancy

Malika Haqq is reportedly taking things slow when it comes to having her former boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, involved in her pregnancy. Although the couple was together for about two years, the pregnancy came after the pair had split, and she is allegedly putting no pressure on him to be involved.

Us Weekly reported that Malika is fine with whatever role O.T. wants to play in her pregnancy since Haqq allegedly gave Genasis a choice in the matter.

“Malika didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved. They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed,” a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, it appears that things may be going well between the former couple, as they were spotted meeting up at Mod Nails in Los Angeles last weekend. The duo didn’t show any PDA, but they had been getting manicures and pedicures while looking at ease with one another.

“[They] definitely seemed very comfortable with each other and were friendly and laughing a lot,” one onlooker told the magazine regarding the pair’s spa day.

Malika and O.T. are likely very familiar with each other since they dated off and one for two years before officially calling time on their relationship in June.

Their coupling was not always easy and there were plenty of ups and downs between the two before they decided to pull the plug. However, it looks like they will be in each other’s lives going forward, and they seem to be trying to make the best out of the situation.

As for Malika’s take on the situation, she could not be more thrilled about welcoming a new baby into the world after having watched her best friend, Khloe, and even her twin sister, Khadijah, become mothers in recent years.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine,” Malika wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo that announced her pregnancy in September.

Meanwhile, Malika Haqq has yet to confirm that O.T. Genasis is the father of her unborn child. However, sources have revealed that he is her baby daddy.