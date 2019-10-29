Malika Haqq Trying Not To Pressure Baby Daddy O.T. Genasis With Her Pregnancy

Malika Haqq is reportedly taking things slow when it comes to having her former boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, involved in her pregnancy. Although the couple were together for about two years, the pregnancy came after the pair had split, and she’s allegedly putting no pressure on him to be involved.

Us Weekly reports that Malika is fine with whatever role that O.T. wants to play in her pregnancy. Haqq, who is the best friend and sidekick of Khloe Kardashian, allegedly gave Genasis a choice in the matter.

“Malika didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved. They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed,” a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, it appears that things may be going well between the former couple, as they were spotted meeting up at Mod Nails in Los Angeles last weekend. The duo didn’t show any PDA together, but they were seen getting manicures and pedicures together while looking friendly with one another.

“[They] definitely seemed very comfortable with each other and were friendly and laughing a lot,” one onlooker told the magazine of the pair’s spa day together.

The pair are likely very familiar with each other as they dated off and one for two years before officially calling it quits back in June.

The relationship wasn’t always easy and there were plenty of ups and downs between the couple before they decided it was time to pull the plug. However, it looks like they’ll be in each other’s lives forever now, and they’re trying to make the best out of the situation.

As for Malika, she couldn’t be more thrilled about welcoming a new baby into the world, as she’s watched her best friend Khloe and even her twin sister Khadijah become mothers in recent years.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine,” Malika wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo while announcing her pregnancy back in September.

Meanwhile, Malika Haqq has yet to confirm that O.T. Genasis is the father of her unborn child, but sources have revealed that he is the her baby daddy.