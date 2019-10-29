Kris Jenner Shows ‘Dancing With The Stars’ And Rob Kardashian Some Love After Kanye West Diss

Kris Jenner shared a video of Rob Kardashian performing on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Kris Jenner recently reminded her Instagram followers that Kim Kardashian is not the only member of her family who has appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

On Tuesday, the Kardashian family matriarch took to Instagram to share a video of her son, Rob Kardashian, as he competed on Dancing with the Stars. Her upload was a clip from the Halloween-themed episode of Season 13, which aired in 2011. Rob and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, channeled The Addams Family characters Gomez and Morticia for their creepy and kooky tango.

In the caption of her post, Kris wrote that Rob’s performance helped make Halloween 2011 her “favorite Halloween EVER,” adding the hashtags “proudmama” and “bestmemoryever” to her fun throwback video. Rob is rarely seen on social media or Keeping Up with the Kardashians these days, so some of Kris’s followers responded to her post by letting her know that they miss him.

“God I miss Rob so much! I hope he is doing well,” wrote one fan.

The momager’s throwback to a time when her son was more willing to be in the spotlight came just days after Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy responded to a derogatory comment that Kanye West made about the ABC reality competition and the celebrities who appear on it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kanye disses DWTS in his new gospel album, Jesus Is King. In the song “On God,” Kanye preaches about money and why his fans must spend so much of theirs to get their hands on his merchandise and listen to his music. According to the rapper, one reason he puts such a high price tag on everything is so that he won’t ever have to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

“That’s why I charge the prices that I charge / I can’t be out here Dancing With the Stars,” he raps. “No, I cannot let my family starve / I go hard, that’s on God.”

In his response video to Kanye West’s disparaging remarks about DWTS, Val Chmerkovskiy reminded everyone that the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, appeared on Season 7 of the show in 2008. She was the third celebrity eliminated from the competition. Rob fared much better, finishing in second place behind actor and war veteran J.R. Martinez.

Kris Jenner didn’t reveal whether her video of Rob performing on Dancing with the Stars had anything to do with her son-in-law dissing the show. Kim Kardashian let her mom know how she felt about her DWTS post by responding to it with three black heart emoji.

Quite a few celebrities with connections to the Kardashian clan have competed on DWTS over the years. Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Lamar Odom, was the first celebrity eliminated during the current season of the show, and Kanye’s ex, Amber Rose, was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maks, during Season 23. As reported by People, Val and Amber briefly dated after Maks introduced them to each other in 2016.

While Kanye West might look down on Dancing with the Stars, Kris Jenner thought that being on the ABC program had been an incredible opportunity for her son. During a 2011 interview with E! News, she said that being cast on the show was “one of the best things to ever happen to him.”

“It’s a boost to his self-esteem, just being out there and doing something on his own,” Kris said. “Not being told what to do all the time and sort of living in the shadow of his sisters. He really shines on his own and his personality really came out.”