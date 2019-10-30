Kevin Spacey Won’t Face Sexual Assault Charges After Accuser’s Death, Los Angeles District Attorney Decides

Kevin Spacey won’t be facing sexual assault charges after a male masseuse who accused the actor of attacking him in October 2015 has died and the Los Angeles District Attorney decided it could not bring the case forward.

The unnamed victim had accused Spacey of sexual battery at a residence in Malibu, saying that the actor grabbed his hand during a private massage and forced the man to touch his penis. But the accuser died as the case was making its way through the legal system, essentially ending the case.

Radar Online obtained court documents showing that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office decided that it could not move forward with the case without the man’s testimony.

“The victim, a masseur, alleged that he was sexually assaulted by the suspect while he was providing massage services at a residence in Malibu. During the course of the investigation, the victim passed away,” a court document stated. “The sexual assault allegations cannot be proved without the participation of the victim. Thus, the case was declined.”

As the report added, there had originally been some controversy surrounding the victim’s concealed identity. Spacey’s lawyer complained that the case should not move forward, but a federal judge ruled in May that it could proceed. But the victim’s lawyer announced last month that the still-unnamed man had passed away.

The charge against Spacey in California was one of a number of cases of alleged sexual abuse against the actor, though others have worked their way out of court as well. As NBC News reported, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a criminal charge against the actor after claims that he groped an 18-year-old man at a bar on Nantucket.

Actor Anthony Rapp also claimed that when he was 14-years-old, Kevin Spacey made sexual advances toward him.

Loading...

Spacey still faces a potential investigation after allegations of sexual misconduct were lodged against him in London, but it is not clear where that case stands.

While he may have avoided time behind bars for the sexual assault charges, Kevin Spacey’s career was still impacted heavily by the accusations. After the allegations surfaced, he was dropped from the hit Netflix show House of Cards and lost work on a number of other projects as well. Spacey was seen as one of the chief figures in the #MeToo movement, which seeks to empower victims to speak out against abusers who are often in positions of power.