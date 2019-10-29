Jon Gosselin Opens Up About His Troubled Relationship With Twin Daughters Mady & Cara

Jon Gosselin is trying to live life to the fullest despite all of the drama that has been surrounding him and his family for years. The former reality TV star reveals that although he has strained relationships with many of his children, he’ll always hold out hope that the family will be able to mend fences in the future.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Jon stated that he doesn’t have much contact with his oldest daughters, twins Mady and Cara. Gosselin says that he doesn’t plan on trying to reach out to them through the media, especially since they are now adults and in college.

However, Jon reveals that he holds out hope that one day they’ll be able to see the big picture and decide that they want to have a relationship with him, and he’ll welcome them with open arms if that happens.

“I text them on their birthday but it’s kind of like I have hoped that they’ll talk to me again or whatever, but I just didn’t do anything publicly because … Their last interview or whatever … it was like okay, I’m just not going to say anything. I get it, okay. Maybe I shouldn’t say anything or post anything anymore. Let them live their lives,” he revealed, claiming that he knows that the girls are happy.

Back in 2016, the twins spoke out about their father, claiming that they were not being kept from them by their mother, Kate Gosselin, and that they have chosen not to speak with him.

“He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” Mady stated during the interview with People Magazine at the time, adding that Jon didn’t even know his own children.

Currently, Jon has custody of two of his eight children, Hannah and Collin. The pair currently live with Jon and his girlfriend, Colleen, but he says that they come and go as they please. If Hannah wants to travel back to Kate’s house then she is allowed to go and Jon and Kate make that happen.

Jon Gosselin says that he can’t control custody of the children, who are supposed to be able to see whichever parent they want whenever possible. However, it appears that Hannah and Collin are the only two that he sees on a regular basis.