Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Brand New Photos With Sisters Kim & Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian stunned her social media followers on Tuesday when she posted some photos of herself with her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, but looked noticeably different in the snaps.

Hollywood Life reports that in the photographs the Khloe promotes a brand new fragrance collection that she collaborated on with Kim and Kourtney. The Diamonds Collection marks the first time that the trio have put out a fragrance together, and Khloe revealed that she was thrilled about it in the caption of the post.

In the snapshot, all three sisters don skintight bodysuits that flaunt their famous curves. Kourtney rocks an off-white ensemble, Kim opts for an all-white look, and Khloe sports a soft pink bodysuit. The sisters also all have their hair styled in the same way, with wild, voluminous curls that fall all around them.

Kourtney and Kim rocked their usual dark locks, but Khloe’s platinum blond mane was gone and replaced by a chestnut brown color, which made the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star look nearly unrecognizable in the pictures.

Of course, Khloe’s nearly 100 million followers went insane over the photos, rushing to the comments section to leave gushing remarks.

“Omg this looks amazing!! Y’all are so beautiful,” one of Khloe’s Instagram followers wrote.

“Omg Khloe with this hair is a yes!!” another fan stated.

“I missed Brunette Khloe,” a third comment read.

“Oh brown hair for you is IT, it’s the move I am CONVINCED,” another admirer remarked.

Many fans also commented about how much Khloe’s brown hair color reminded them of the early days of the family’s reality TV series, when she sported a similar hair color despite her sisters’ near-black locks.

Since Khloe’s former boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has been leaving the reality star some very flirty comments on her recent Instagram photos, fans will likely be keeping a close eye out to see if the NBA player has anything to say about Khloe’s chocolate-colored strands now that she’s showing them off on social media.

As many fans know, Tristan and Khloe ended their romance earlier this year after Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The infidelity marked the second for the basketball player in the span of a year.

Khloe Kardashian is now happily single and spending all of her free time with the couple’s adorable daughter, True.