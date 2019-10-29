Jessa Duggar Drops Instagram Snap Of Ivy In Grandma Seewald’s Baby Dress & Fans Can’t Handle The Cuteness

Jessa Duggar has done it again. She has overloaded Instagram with total cuteness and her followers are eating it up. The reality star has been sending out reminders of new episodes of TLC’s Counting On every Tuesday — just as the rest of her family has — but hers are especially sweet.

Fans love it when Jessa shares photos of her kids. They are always so adorable that her followers just can’t help but go into cuteness overload. On Tuesday, that was again the case when Jessa posted a snapshot of her 5-month-old daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, on her Instagram. This latest snap has the little girl lying half upright on a tan blanket as the backdrop, wearing a simple blue dress with slightly puffed short sleeves. The mom-of-three explained where the dress came from in her caption.

Jessa said that the outfit is actually many years old, as it was Grandma Seewald’s baby dress when she was that age. She didn’t specify whether that was Ivy’s grandmother or her great-grandmother, but she did say it was several generations old. That seems to indicate that it is most likely her great-grandma who wore that dress.

The dress fits Ivy perfectly. In the photo, she is barefoot and has an excited expression on her face. Many of the comments mentioned how much Ivy looks like Jessa. They also think that she is a “female version” of her 3-year-old brother, Spurgeon. The one thing that everyone agreed on is how sweet she is.

One person pretty much summed it all up by saying, “Oh no, no, no! I don’t think my heart can take so much CUTENESS! It’s about to burst! She’s too adorable Jessa!”

Last week, Jessa Duggar shared a pic of all three of her kids, as The Inquisitr had detailed. It was just as sweet and adorable as one can imagine. Her two boys, Spurgeon and Henry, were seen giving Ivy a kiss on her head in a photo that also sent fans into a frenzy.

Loading...

The third episode of the current season of Counting On will air on Tuesday, October 29. Expect to see newlyweds John David and Abbie’s honeymoon in Finland, as well as Lauren sharing her struggles over the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered last year.

Later in the season, look for Jessa Duggar’s birth episode to air for a second time as Ivy Jane decided to make her entrance into the world a little earlier than expected.

You can also follow Jessa on her Instagram to have a weekly dose of sweetness.