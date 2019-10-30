Salma Hayek Stuns In Pink & Red Bikini With A Turtle, Admits She Sucks At Social Media

Salma Hayek took to Instagram earlier today while rocking a swimsuit. Salma has since returned to the platform, with the 53-year-old stunner rocking the same two-toned bikini.

Salma’s second photo of the day showed her in the same grassy setting, although her position was very different. Salma was stretched out and semi-reclining on a grassy bank as she wore her red-and-pink two-piece. She lay on her left side, using her arm to prop herself up while also striking an unusual pose as she held her right arm up and gazed ahead of her. Eyes may have been on the Latina’s killer bikini body since the bathing suit definitely flattered her figure.

Salma’s previous image had shown off her shapely legs and fierce cleavage, but the more recent photo afforded a view of Hayek’s flat stomach. Of course, her killer thighs and hips were also on show.

Also included in the image was a turtle she had mentioned in her previous update. Salma fully admitted that she had messed up her previous post by using the wrong image with the turtle caption. As The Inquisitr documented, fans had probed the star as to why the animal wasn’t pictured alongside her. Now they are able to see Salma Hayek talking about turtles as she has actually been shown while accompanied by an adorable one crawling across the grass next to her.

Bikini updates from Salma always prove popular. This one managed to rack up more than 63,000 likes in the space of 50 minutes. The upload was noticed by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who was among those who liked the snap.

Fan comments included users who were grateful that Salma had showcased her killer body in a bikini, although some love was also left for the turtle.

“Such a cute bathing suit! And turtle,” one fan wrote.

Fans also challenged Salma’s opinion that she isn’t too great at social media updates.

“On the contrary: you succeeded with this pic,” a user told the star.

“We will let you off this time salma lol,” another added.

Salma looks great at 53-years-old. She hasn’t lost her appeal, and her curves are still some of the best around. Salma has been focused on her shape, something that she revealed to The Edit, as Harper’s Bazaar reports.

“I’m quite short. I have an overly… wavy body. I’m not like the girl next door who is easy to cast. I don’t fit into any of the stereotypes of a woman that should continue to work. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t think it has anything to do with planning. It has something to do with karma, maybe. I believe in karma,” she said.