Kylie Jenner’s Assistant Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Curves In Sheer Lingerie For ‘Closer’ Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner‘s assistant, Victoria Villarroel, is a celebrity in her own right these days. The swimsuit designer boasts nearly three-quarters of a million followers on Instagram, and today she treated them to a sneak peek of her Halloween costume.

Villarroel shared a series of two images of herself dressed as Natalie Portman’s character, Alice, from the 2004 film Closer. In both pictures, she sported a pink wig styled into a bob that looked similar to the one Portman wore in the movie. Villarroel also wore a sheer black rhinestone-studded bra with matching thong-style panties. Over the top of those, she wore faux garter style fishnets encrusted with more rhinestones. High heeled booties completed the outfit. On her face, Jenner’s assistant wore shimmery eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

In the first image, Villarroel squatted down and looked slightly over her shoulder, with her eyes nearly closed. She rested her hands on her thighs, and the pose accented her curvy backside and nipped-in waist. In the second picture, she stood, and several dollar bills hung out of the costume.

Within minutes, the celebrity assistant’s followers on the popular social media platform expressed their appreciation for the post and costume with near 34,000 hitting the “like” button. Also, hundreds left supportive comments for Villarroel in the replies.

“Omg Natalie Portman from closer I love this,” praised a fan.

“What a sexy hot bomb,” another asserted.

“You’re made for pink hair,” a third follower noted.

“I can’t. This wins Halloween. You win the whole thing,” declared a fourth fan.

In her Instagram story, the 27-year-old Venezuelan native shared clips of a Halloween party she attended last night. It featured Super Mario and Luigi as the DJs. Several blond bombshells also dressed up at the costume party as Playboy bunnies, and the DJ’s table featured several Playboy covers, which made it seem like the event was associated in some way with the iconic brand.

In the videos, Carter Gregory dressed up as Mr. Potatoe Head. Sofia Villarroel and Eugenia Gamero also appeared in one of the clips in the story. At the end, Villarroel shared a picture of Portman from Closer, and the actress was dressed in the pink wig and sheer purple lingerie from the movie.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner’s assistant teased her followers with a steamy shower picture around the same time that Jenner’s spread with her then-boyfriend Travis Scott appeared in Playboy. Villarroel also has her own bikini line from Lahana Swim.