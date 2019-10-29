Nicki Minaj Goes All Out In Fishnets & Booty Shorts For Harley Quinn Halloween Costume

Nicki Minaj held nothing back for her racy Harley Quinn-themed Halloween costume. The rapper went all out for the ensemble as her new husband, Kenneth Petty, dressed as The Joker alongside her.

iHeart Radio reports that Nicki stunned with blond hair while rocking with Harley Quinn’s red-and-blue pigtails hanging down over her shoulders. She also sported a tiny T-shirt, fishnet stockings, and a pair of metallic blue booty shorts for the look.

The outfit showcased Nicki’s tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs. She accessorized the costume with some black-and-white striped heels, a pair of fingerless gloves, and a baseball bat.

Her makeup was also on point as she opted for defined eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic eye shadow in blue and red to match the rest of her ensemble. She finished off the look with a shimmering highlighter on her face and a bright red color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Petty wore a pair of blue pants and black sneakers. In addition, he went shirtless under a long, red coat. He rocked green hair, white makeup on his face, dramatic eyes, and red paint over his lips. Meanwhile, tattoos were seen on both he and Nicki, which went perfect with their choice of costumes.

Nicki and Kenneth’s Halloween costumes came just one week after the pair had announced that they’d gotten married. Minaj went public with the relationship less than a year ago when she began dating Petty back in December, and last week, she announced that she had walked down the aisle with her man on October 21.

People Magazine reports that Nicki first teased the marriage back in August after she revealed on her Queen Radio show that she and Kenneth had gotten a marriage license.

However, Nicki and Kenneth didn’t have a big lavish wedding, as the rapper claimed previously that she would be too busy to plan such an event. However, she did reveal that she and her husband would likely throw a big party at a later date, something that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently did as well.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” Nicki Minaj previously stated about her marriage and wedding plans to Kenneth Petty.