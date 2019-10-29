Josephine Skriver Rocks Tight Purple Sports Bra On Instagram

Josephine Skriver has been spotted getting sultry on her Instagram page recently, mixing up her feed with candid photos of her everyday life. Today, she shared a new photo that was all about the workout gear.

Fans have come to know and love the Victoria’s Secret Angel, not just through her personal account, but through her joint account with fellow model Jasmine Tookes. The @joja account is all about working out, lifestyle improvement, and more. So it’s not too surprising that Josephine doesn’t usually share workout photos on her personal feed — prior to today’s post, the model hadn’t shared a workout photo since late September.

The new update showed Josephine posing outdoors next to a tall fence. Behind her, large trees that look like they’re beginning to take on their fall colors were visible. The model rocked a tiny and tight purple sports bra. It featured thin straps, a cropped cut, and a low neckline. This meant that she was able to flaunt her cleavage, along with her toned midriff.

The model was seen looking into the distance to her left, parting her lips slightly for a sultry look. Her makeup looked natural, light blush and pink lipstick making appearances. She wore her hair down in a casual right part, tugging at a strand with her right hand. Josephine accessorized with a simple pendant necklace.

This update, which was geotagged as coming from Nashville, Tennessee, is proving to be popular. In less than an hour, the post had garnered over 64,000 likes. Fans shared their messages for Josephine in the comments section, including one person who tried to stand out with a pick-up line.

“Are you from Tennessee? Coz you are the only ten I see,” this cheeky user wrote quipped.

“Daily reminder that I love you and I’m proud to be a subskriver!” gushed a second follower.

“Have you decided what to wear for Halloween??” asked a more curious fan.

It seems like the Victoria’s Secret Angel is always on-point with her outfits and makeup. She previously opened up to Fashion Week Daily about how she approached her modeling job.

“I think of modeling as a bit like still-life acting. I give myself a story every day. With Victoria’s Secret, I become the ’90s bombshell I wanted to be for so long. That’s not who I am at home, but it helps me be less shy in front of the camera. It’s almost like Beyoncé playing Sasha Fierce on stage,” she explained.

Fans that can’t get enough can also check out Josephine rocking a black thong.