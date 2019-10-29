Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Goes Braless In Sheer White Bodysuit

Lyna sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

Lyna Perez sure knows how to get temperatures rising. While she always looks sizzling, her latest Instagram post was particularly white-hot.

On Tuesday, October 29, the stunner shared a series of sexy snaps for her 4.2 million followers to enjoy. The photos show the stunner sitting on a lounge chair at the beach. The brunette bombshell flaunted her flawless figure in a cut-out, white thermal knit bodysuit that left little to the imagination. She decided to go braless in the sheer, skintight ensemble, pushing Instagram’s community guidelines. Her ample cleavage was barely contained in the revealing bodysuit. Her toned abs and curvaceous hips were also on full display.

In the first image, the beauty arched her back and looked off into the distance. For the following photo, Lyna gazed seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The beauty styled her long, highlighted locks in tousled waves, giving her added sex appeal. She also wore a flirty blue-and-white striped bow in her hair. Lyna opted for a full face of makeup, including thick eyeliner, subtle contour, and nude lipstick, that enhanced her gorgeous features.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer instructed fans to leave a comment telling her if they preferred the first or second photo. She stated that one lucky commenter will win a free month’s subscription to her premium content service.

Unsurprisingly, Lyna’s admirers flooded the comments section to give their opinion on the photos. Many fans stated that they had a difficult time choosing between the two stunning snaps.

“1 obviously but it’s not fair to make us choose,” wrote a fan.

“How can one [choose] between them. You look so gorgeous,” agreed another, adding a string of heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“It was a really hard decision, but I like #2 because of the way you look at the camera very beautiful,” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Some fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Such a beautiful angel,” said a commenter.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 57,000 likes.

Fortunately for Lyna’s dedicated followers, she often posts equally tantalizing photos on social media. Earlier this month, the beauty metaphorically dropped jaws by uploading a rather cheeky photo on Instagram. The stunner faced away from the camera and wore a skirt with no underwear, showing off her perky derriere.

“I should’ve ironed my skirt… the wrinkles are very distracting,” quipped the model in the post’s caption.

To see more of Lyna, be sure to follow her Instagram account.