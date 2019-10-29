Jenelle Evans And David Eason Are Reportedly Separated, He Shares Facebook Post About Sleeping Alone

He's sharing telling posts online.

Could Jenelle Evans be attempting to return to Teen Mom 2 by staging a fake split from her controversial husband, David Eason?

According to an October 29 report from The Hollywood Gossip, a number of recent Facebook posts from Eason have given his fans and followers online reason to think that he and his wife of two years are “separated.”

“It’s so hard for me to sleep alone, been up all night for days,” Eason wrote in one of his posts.

Although Eason offered some hope for his relationship with Evans earlier this week when he shared an image of the two of them and told his online audience members that he loved his wife, he quickly deleted the image and replaced it with a photo of himself and his youngest daughter, 2-year-old Ensley. He then shared a post in which he mentioned being “too ashamed” to go home to his family.

As Eason continuously hinted at a split from Evans and said he was sleeping “alone,” Evans was on Twitter proclaiming that she was enjoying a “drama free weekend” in what appeared to be subtle shade.

Also on Twitter, after her fans suggested that her “drama free weekend” would likely be due to the fact that she wouldn’t be around her husband, Evans said in another tweet that she understood what her fans and followers were saying.

“I get it,” she wrote.

While Evans and Eason have not announced any news regarding the status of their relationship, the outlet noted that Evans was recently in New York City, where she was rumored to be meeting with MTV executives about a potential return to Teen Mom 2. The outlet also noted that while MTV likely didn’t come right out and tell Evans that she would only be able to return to the show if she were to ditch her husband, they may have insinuated something along those lines.

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February 2018 after going on an anti-LGBTQ rant on Twitter, and MTV stopped filming with Evans earlier this year after Eason shot their family dog for nipping at Ensley.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans admitted earlier this month that she was going through depression and feeling as if no one liked her.

“Everyone hates me,” Evans wrote, according to a report shared by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “[I’m] very [happy], but still get a lot of hate and wish it would stop. I’m trying to be myself and lay low from now on. Just getting more depressed…”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.