Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Puts On Busty Display In Fiery Red Minidress & Thigh-High Boots

Daniella Chavez is asking her legion of Instagram fans for help with her Halloween costume. On Tuesday, October 29, the Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to ask her followers what they would like to see her as. She paired the message with a sizzling snapshot in which she puts her assets fully on display.

For the photo, the blond bombshell is sitting on a pumpkin as she holds another close to her face at a pumpkin patch in Commack, Long Island, New York, as she indicated via the tag paired with her post. In the image, Chavez is rocking a fiery red minidress that features a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous buxom physique in full evidence, and spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders.

Chavez became famous after being named Playboy Mexico’s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in 2014 when she was just 24, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

The skirt of the dress sits high on her thighs, leaving her legs exposed. Chavez completed her look with a pair of corduroy thigh-high boots that add extra sass to her outfit. According to the tag included with her photo and caption, her outfit is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she often gives a shoutout to on her Instagram feed.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Chavez shared with her impressive 12.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 68,100 likes within just a couple of hours of being published. The same amount of time also brought in upward of 800 comments to the photo, which is bound to get more interactions in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Chilean goddess took to the comments section to praise her beauty and express their admiration for her. They also used the opportunity to engage with her caption and share costume suggestions, in both her native Spanish and also English.

“So gorgeous!” one English-speaker one raved.

While Chavez is famous for sharing sultry photos to her social media channels, the South American bombshell took a break from tradition last week to show support for her native country. That’s because massive protests have broken out in Chile, with millions of people taking to the streets to ask for the resignation of President Sebastián Piñera. The turmoil has left at least 20 dead so far as protesters and police face off, according to a report by CNN.