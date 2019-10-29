Meghan McCain Defends Tulsi Gabbard And Her ‘View’ Co-Hosts Aren’t Having It

Meghan McCain defended 2020 hopeful Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday’s episode of The View, and her co-h0sts weren’t happy about it. According to Mediaite, co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin clashed with McCain, whose father served in the Vietnam War, over whether someone who has served in the military should be scrutinized.

Hillary Clinton famously hinted that Gabbard might be a favorite of the Russians in the upcoming election, calling into question the Hawaii Democrat’s loyalty to her country. McCain argued that Clinton was out of line, particularly given that Gabbard served in the military.

McCain went on to say that Clinton was spreading a new form of “McCarthyism” and argued that people who have served, as her father did, shouldn’t be questioned.

“You should have a problem because you’re questioning people’s loyalty to America who have fought and served,” McCain said. “Tulsi Gabbard enlisted after 9/11 and served for 12 months and by the way is currently in the National Guard. Hillary Clinton is questioning her loyalty to the United States.”

McCain was cut off by Behar, who argued that military service doesn’t automatically mean someone is without fault.

“Hold on a second, just because somebody served because not ipso facto make them above reproach,” Behar said.

McCain pushed back.

“For me where I come from, it does,” McCain said. “If you are putting your life on the line for freedom … veterans get a pass from me.”

Hostin popped into the conversation to support Behar’s argument, saying that the U.S. “does have war criminals,” before Whoopi Goldberg jumped in to bring harmony back to the table.

Once the show returned from commercial break, McCain explained that she took issue with someone being called a “war criminal” because it is a term that has been employed to criticize her father in the past. She said that he was called a war criminal after being tortured in Vietnam.

“So throwing the word war crime for me is something that’s very intense,” she said.

McCain is a vocal supporter of the military and argued that the recent killing of al-Baghdadi has been emotionally challenging for her.

I thank God for our US military, intel officers, allies & everyone who brought Baghdadi to his death. We have the greatest military in the history of history and I am grateful every single day for the sacrifices of the brave men and women who defend and protect our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/VpEiIb5UkN — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 27, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Clinton suggested on a podcast with former Barack Obama staffer David Plouffe that Gabbard was being groomed by the Russians to run as a third-party candidate. Clinton didn’t specifically say that she suspected Gabbard, but the Hawaii lawmaker has been accused of using Russian talking points in the past. She has also been against the Russia investigation and impeachment inquiry.

Clinton claimed that Russia was using fake websites and bots to promote the candidate in the 2020 race.