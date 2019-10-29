‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Shocked That Steffy’s Dating Again

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will shock Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). While he may have believed that she’s pining over him, he is about to find out that Steffy’s doing quite well in the romance department.

Not too long ago, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) made a scene about the fact that Steffy sent Liam a text message that included heart emoji. Hope felt threatened by Steffy’s message and demanded that Liam tell Steffy that his future was with her and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). She seemed to think that Steffy could not wait to sink her claws into her man. However, Liam did no such thing, and Steffy also warned Hope not to make decisions on Liam’s behalf.

However, it now seems as if the Liam, Hope, and Steffy love triangle was just a red herring, in typical soap opera style. According to The TV Watercooler, Liam will be stunned, during the week of November 4, when he finds out that Steffy is dating again. The mother of one is not sitting around and moping that he is no longer in her life as a romantic partner. In fact, Steffy is enjoying her life without him, much to his surprise.

This must come as revelation to Liam, and it may even affect his ego. For years, Hope and Steffy have fought over him. He was the man that they warred over, and they schemed and plotted to make him their own. Now, Steffy has moved on and she didn’t even tell him that she was on the dating circuit again. Liam may even be a little upset by the turn of events.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Liam and Steffy will spend some time together this week. Hope will anger Liam when she insists on going to the Halloween party to get Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to sign the adoption papers for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Liam will then make his way to Steffy’s house, where they will spend Halloween as a family with the girls. They will reconnect as they watch the girls enjoy themselves.

But if Liam felt that he could move on with Steffy, now that Hope has shown that her priorities lie elsewhere, he is sadly mistaken. Steffy’s done with playing third wheel in a tired relationship. She’s playing the field and enjoying it – no more tears over a man who can’t make up his mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.