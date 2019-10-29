Jen Selter Does Squats With ‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia In Instagram Video

Jen Selter revealed that she's the first person Yanet Garcia has ever collaborated with.

Jen Selter just teamed up with another social media superstar known for her curves, and the two athletic Instagram icons couldn’t be more excited about their partnership.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, 28-year-old Yanet Garcia, an aspiring supermodel who lives in Mexico, recently teased a collaboration with Jen Selter, 26, on her Instagram page. Yanet is often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” a title she has earned by reporting on the weather while wearing revealing outfits that show off her curvaceous backside. Jen has also achieved fame by flaunting her booty, but she used fitness to gain her mixed following of fellow fitness enthusiasts and admirers.

According to one of Jen’s recent Instagram posts, she has recruited Yanet to work alongside her on her new fitness plan, the “Selter Squad Challenge.”

While Yanet didn’t get her start in the world of fitness, she often shares photos and videos of herself at the gym on her own Instagram page, making her an ideal partner for Jen. Is also helps that she’s also a social media influencer with a built-in fan base of 11.9 million Instagram followers.

In a video that Jen shared with her 12.7 million followers, she and Yanet are perfectly mirroring one another as they perform a series of exercises, including squats and lunges with dumbbells. Both women are clad in sports bras and tight pants that show off their toned abs and famous backsides. Yanet is wearing a gray camouflage sports bra and matching leggings, while Jen is clad in a white sports bra and sweatpants that hug her curves. By wearing similar outfits and executing the same exercises at precisely the same time, the fit women are showcasing just how similar their figures are.

According to the caption of Jen’s post, she and Yanet have been in touch for years, but they just recently met in person. She revealed that she’s the first person Yanet has ever collaborated with, and the weather girl credits her with being her fitness inspiration.

Yanet is clearly excited about working with the woman who “inspired her to begin her fitness journey.”

She’s uploaded multiple posts about her collaboration with Jen on her own Instagram page, including one about how much she admires the fitness model and social media influencer. According to Yanet, she had just 5,000 Instagram followers when she first learned about Jen.

“So grateful for this moment in my life! This is my first ever collaboration online and I remember years ago when I had nothing working out of a small town in Mexico watching @jenselter grow to be the first big Instagram sensation around the world,” Yanet wrote.

Loading...

Yanet revealed that she began dreaming of collaborating with Jen half a decade ago before she was a social media star in her own right, and now her rise to fame has helped make this dream come true. Jen echoed Yanet’s excitement and positivity in her Instagram post, which included a message about the importance of women supporting one another.

She wrote that her friendship with Yanet proves that amazing things can happen “when two women motivate and encourage each other.”