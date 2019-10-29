Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her Enviable Physique In Yoga Pants & Revealing Top In Desert Vacation

Kara Del Toro is taking over the desert. For the past several days, the American stunner has been sharing snippets from her trip with her legions of Instagram fans, and they are to die for. On Tuesday, October 29, Del Toro once again took to the popular social media app to post a series of snapshots in which she contrasts her stunning beauty with that of the background.

For the photo, Del Toro is posing in front of a towering formations that gives away she is in Arizona. This fact is backed by the geotag she shared with her photo, which indicates she has this photo captured at the Boynton Canyon Vortex, located near Sedona. The place’s vortexes are purported to have different type of energy, which is likely the reason behind her caption. The model wore a black two-piece workout set that consists of a classically cut sports bra with straps that go over her shoulders. The top features a small cutout at the bottom, which teased a tiny bit of her cleavage.

Del Toro teams her top with a pair of matching skintight yoga pants that sit just around her bellybutton, leaving her insanely toned abs fully on display. In addition, the leggings hug her lower body closely, helping accentuate her enviable legs and hips.

Del Toro shared four different photos of the same moment. In each snap, the model is striking an array of poses, either with her arms up over her head or with her thumbed looked on the waistband of her leggings. Del Toro is wearing her brunette tresses pulled back in a high ponytail. She is also wearing a little eye makeup the gives her eyes extra depth. Throughout the series, Del Toro is smiling bright and big, suggesting that she is very much enjoying her trip.

Since going live, the post — which Del Toro shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — racked up upwards of 4,600 within just minutes. The same short amount of time also brought in more than 50 comments, and the post will likely continue to rake in interactions as they day progresses.

Loading...

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the American bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty, while also engaging with her photo.

“Awhhh take me with you,” one user chimed in.

“OMG GIRL [heart eyes emoji] keep grinding your [sic] gonna go far,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.