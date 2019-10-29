‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rolf Enlists Princess Gina To Help Him Attack Jennifer

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that November sweeps is going to bring some life or death situations for some Salem residents, including Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

Soap Dirt reports that rumors are flying that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will come to the end of his rope with Jennifer, who has his flash drive that contains secret information about his projects on it. Rolf has asked for the device back on multiple occasions, but Jen claims that she lost it.

In reality, Jennifer has been trying to hack into the flash drive in hopes finding out what’s on it. Since Jen isn’t going to give it over willingly, Rolf will have to get forceful to get his info back. He’ll enlist the help of Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), whom he’s recently transformed back into Princess Gina.

Fans know that Jennifer has been through a lot as of late and was recently taken hostage by Dr. Henry Shah, who nearly took Jen’s life before Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) busted in to save her in true heroic fashion.

Jack may need to be Jennifer’s hero yet again as she’ll seemingly be in serious danger when Rolf and Princess Gina get their hands on her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are sure to see even more drama during November sweeps, as storylines such as the shocking time jump, new babies, wedding disasters, new couples, health crises, sad goodbyes, and surprise returns have all been rumored to be happening over the next few weeks.

In addition, the soap may also kill off a fan favorite character. Reports claim that characters such as Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi), Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and many others are said to be on the chopping block.

It looks like anyone and everyone is a target, and that one member of the cast will not make it through the time jump, which is said to be an event that has never before been seen on daytime drama.

The flash forward is said to be going down in a matter of days, and viewers can expect the unexpected when it comes to where the characters may be after at least a one-year period has passed.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.