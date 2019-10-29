Kanye West Says Democrats ‘Brainwash’ Black Americans

During an interview with radio host Big Boy, rapper Kanye West, who has taken heat for his support of Donald Trump, took some time from promoting his newly released album Jesus Is King to attack the Democratic Party for “brainwashing” black Americans.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro,” he said when pressed about his support for Trump, NME reports.

“Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting [for the] Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about? Guns in the Eighties, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children…Thou shall not kill.”

The producer also touched on his belief that it’s racist to assume black people must vote for Democrats because of the color of their skin.

“… you mean to tell me I make every decision based off my color? The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race,” he said.

West previously stirred controversy last year when he suggested that the slavery of black Americans was a choice during a TMZ interview. The 42-year-old later said on 107.5 WGCI’s Morning Show that he wasn’t given enough time to defend his perspective after making the comments. Speaking to hosts Leon Rogers, Kendra G, and Kyle, West clarified that — speaking in the third person — slavery “sounds” like a choice to the “spirit of Kanye West,” which he claims is “aligned” with Harriet Tubman’s spirit. According to West, Tubman’s spirit is “aligned” with that of Nat Turner.

The outspoken rapper also clarified that his comment is a “non-historical opinion” and apologized for how it “made people feel,” TMZ reports.

"[They are] making us abort our children. Gosh they're now killed." –@kanyewest pic.twitter.com/m8lRuitLdb — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) October 26, 2019

Loading...

Donald Trump Jr. recently praised Jesus Is King on Twitter, suggesting the rapper is fearlessly speaking honestly about what Trump Jr. believes is a war against conservative culture and values from people on the left. Per Newsweek, some comments on the tweet praised West’s religious expression and the content of the album. Others criticized Trump Jr.’s tweet, saying that identifying as a Christian and follower of Jesus Christ has not historically been an act of rebellion and highlighting that it’s the majority religion in the United States.

As The Inquisitr reported, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has concerns about the rapper diving into a Jesus Is King tour. She reportedly wants him to focus on his mental health, which is understandable considering he was hospitalized for exhaustion following his “Saint Pablo” tour in 2016 and admitted he struggles with bipolar disorder.